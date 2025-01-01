Playboy Magazine
Vol. 12, no. 9 – September, 1965

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview91-92, 94, 96, 98-100
    Playboy Interview: Peter O'Toole
  2. Feature103-104, 110, 214-218, 220-223
    Chariot of Fire
  3. Pictorial107, 109
    The Moreau Mystique
  4. Feature112-113, 136, 210-214
    An Unevenness of Blessings
  5. Feature114-116, 234, 236
    Chairmen of the Boards
  6. Feature117-118, 178-183
    Call them Madam
  7. Feature121-122, 206, 209-210
    The Ultimate Brunette
  8. Feature123, 254-256
    Horsing them in with Hemingway
  9. Feature124-128, 256-260, 262-263
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  10. Pictorial130-133
    Patti Reynolds, Miss September, 1965
  11. Feature137, 150, 162, 192, 194, 196-198, 205
    The Sex Institute
  12. Feature138-144, 232-233
    Back to Campus
  13. Feature145-146, 177-178
    The Muses of Ruin
  14. Feature147-148, 166
    Through a Wineglass Hazily
  15. Pictorial151-155
    Saturday Night with Genghis Khan
  16. Feature156, 158, 226-228, 230-231
    Afternoon in Andalusia
  17. Feature159, 239-241
    Bye-Bye Stick Shift
  18. Feature168-174, 242, 244, 246, 248-251, 253
    The History of Sex in Cinema
