Vol. 12, no. 10 – October, 1965
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-66, 68-70, 72, 74Playboy Interview: Madalyn Murray
- Feature75-83The Great Comic-Book Heroes
- Feature84-86, 92, 213-216City of Light '65
- Pictorial88-91France's Deneuve Wave
- Feature93, 176, 178-179The Fireplace
- Feature95-96, 170-175An Unhurried View of Ralph Ginzburg
- Feature101-102, 150, 152, 154, 156-157The Nail and the Oracle
- Feature103, 105, 211-212The Cherished Cheroot
- Feature107, 180-182, 184The Official Sex Manual
- Feature109, 118, 158, 161-165Leopold Doppler and the Orpheum Gravy Boat Riot
- Pictorial111-115Allison Parks, Miss October, 1965
- Feature128-132The 1966 Playboy Jazz Poll
- Feature134-136, 138-143, 220-222The Bunnies of Miami
- Feature147, 186-190, 193-208, 210Loxfinger
- Feature148-149, 218, 220Oysters "R" in Season