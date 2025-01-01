Vol. 12, no. 11 – November, 1965
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview73-74, 76, 78-82Playboy Interview: Sean Connery
- Fiction84-86, 176-178, 180Etta at Night
- Pictorial88-97The Nude Look
- Feature99-100, 218, 220The Silence of Oswald
- Fiction107, 116, 169-170, 172The Goblin of Curtery Sink
- Feature109, 190, 192, 194-195, 197-200Creative Collecting
- Pictorial111-113Pat Russo, Miss November, 1965
- Fiction117, 188-189Deathwatch
- Feature118-124, 166-168The Playboy Cars • 1966
- Fiction126-127, 184, 186An Angel of Mercy
- Pictorial128-136, 140, 201-202James Bond's Girls
- Feature146-153, 204, 206-208, 210-212, 214, 216-217The History of Sex in Cinema