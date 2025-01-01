Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 12, no. 12 – December, 1965

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature83-87, 218-223
    The Playboy Philosophy
  2. Interview89, 92-94, 96-100
    Playboy Interview: Al Capp
  3. Feature102-104
    Gifting the Girls
  4. Feature107-108, 200, 285-288, 290, 292-294, 296
    Despair
  5. Feature110, 113-114, 248
    Lincoln and Kennedy
  6. Pictorial115-119
    The Lass Menagerie
  7. Feature120-121, 148, 230, 232
    The Old Neighborhood
  8. Feature123, 126, 297
    What Do They Mean, Coexistence?
  9. Feature127, 134, 236, 238-240
    Jeeves and the Greasy Bird
  10. Feature128-129, 241-242
    The Festive Fowl
  11. Feature131, 233, 235
    Jack Gelber Ko's a Chinese Commie, Maybe
  12. Feature135, 164, 282, 284
    The Circle of Sex
  13. Feature137-140, 142, 211-215
    Red Ryder Nails the Hammond Kid
  14. Pictorial149-153
    Letter Perfect
  15. Feature156-158, 196, 254-256, 258, 260, 262-264, 267-281
    Matzohball
  16. Feature166, 169-170, 244, 246
    The Birthday Party
  17. Feature172-174, 176, 253
    Nothing Works and Nobody Cares
  18. Feature177-191
    The Playboy Portfolio of Sex Stars
