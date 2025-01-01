Vol. 13, no. 1 – January, 1966
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview69-70, 72-74Playboy Interview: Princess Grace
- Fiction83-84, 86, 213-216, 218, 220-221The Last Act
- Pictorial87-90, 100, 184-191Those Gilded Galas
- Pictorial91-97, 245John Held, Jr. Creator of an Era
- Fiction101-102, 209-212The Man Child
- Feature124, 134, 247Living With Automation
- Fiction126, 154, 156, 192-193, 195-196despair
- Pictorial129-131Redhead!
- Fiction135, 135, 162, 222-224, 226, 249-250, 252-253The Great Books of 2066
- Fiction139-140, 238-242, 244Señor Discretion Himself
- Pictorial145, 147, 149-150, 152Playboy's Playmate Review
- Feature161Manhattan
- Feature167flamenca's bath