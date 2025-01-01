Playboy Magazine
Vol. 13, no. 1 – January, 1966

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 72-74
    Playboy Interview: Princess Grace
  2. Fiction83-84, 86, 213-216, 218, 220-221
    The Last Act
  3. Pictorial87-90, 100, 184-191
    Those Gilded Galas
  4. Pictorial91-97, 245
    John Held, Jr. Creator of an Era
  5. Fiction101-102, 209-212
    The Man Child
  6. Feature124, 134, 247
    Living With Automation
  7. Fiction126, 154, 156, 192-193, 195-196
    despair
  8. Pictorial129-131
    Redhead!
  9. Fiction135, 135, 162, 222-224, 226, 249-250, 252-253
    The Great Books of 2066
  10. Fiction139-140, 238-242, 244
    Señor Discretion Himself
  11. Pictorial145, 147, 149-150, 152
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  12. Feature161
    Manhattan
  13. Feature167
    flamenca's bath
