Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 13, no. 2 – February, 1966

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-56, 58, 60-64, 66
    Playboy Interview: Federico Fellini
  2. Fiction68-70, 78, 148-152
    How Simon Got His Bureau
  3. Feature77, 186
    A Valentine
  4. Feature79-84, 86-89, 177-178, 180-185
    Jazz '66
  5. Feature90-92, 100, 143-147
    Despair
  6. Pictorial94-97
    Melinda Windsor, Miss February, 1966
  7. Feature101, 160, 162-163
    A Little Lexicon of Love
  8. Feature102-104, 159
    Instant Gourmet Cookery
  9. Feature105-106, 124, 170-172, 174-176
    Mood Ebony
  10. Pictorial112-121, 142
    The Girls of Rio
  11. Feature132-139, 165-166, 168-170
    The History of Sex in Cinema
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.