Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 13, no. 5 – May, 1966

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77, 80-82, 84-86, 202, 205-211
    Playboy Interview: Arthur Schlesinger, Jr.
  2. Fiction88-90, 92, 216-222, 224
    The Roach Powder in the Maple Walnut
  3. Pictorial93-100, 102, 212-215
    Brava Costas
  4. Feature103, 184-185
    The Master Copy
  5. Feature105, 182-184
    Why Does my Art go Boom?
  6. Feature106-108, 191-192
    The Case for American Wines
  7. Feature110-111, 120, 176, 179-181
    The Eastern Sprints
  8. Pictorial112-117
    Dolly Read, Miss May, 1966
  9. Feature121-126, 193-194, 196
    Snap Decisions
  10. Feature127, 152, 170, 173
    The Hayloft
  11. Feature129, 134, 186-190
    Capital Punishment: The Barbaric Anachronism
  12. Feature135, 156, 174-175
    How to Be a Faquir
  13. Pictorial136, 139-140, 182
    Allison Parks, Playmate of the Year, 1966
  14. Pictorial145-151, 198-200
    Playmate First Class: Jo Collins in Vietnam
The Playboy Masthead.
