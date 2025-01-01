Vol. 13, no. 5 – May, 1966
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview77, 80-82, 84-86, 202, 205-211Playboy Interview: Arthur Schlesinger, Jr.
- Fiction88-90, 92, 216-222, 224The Roach Powder in the Maple Walnut
- Pictorial93-100, 102, 212-215Brava Costas
- Feature103, 184-185The Master Copy
- Feature105, 182-184Why Does my Art go Boom?
- Feature106-108, 191-192The Case for American Wines
- Feature110-111, 120, 176, 179-181The Eastern Sprints
- Pictorial112-117Dolly Read, Miss May, 1966
- Feature121-126, 193-194, 196Snap Decisions
- Feature127, 152, 170, 173The Hayloft
- Feature129, 134, 186-190Capital Punishment: The Barbaric Anachronism
- Feature135, 156, 174-175How to Be a Faquir
- Pictorial136, 139-140, 182Allison Parks, Playmate of the Year, 1966
- Pictorial145-151, 198-200Playmate First Class: Jo Collins in Vietnam