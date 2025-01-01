Vol. 13, no. 6 – June, 1966
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview63-64, 66, 68, 70, 72-74Playboy Interview: Mike Nichols
- Feature76-78, 80, 128, 187-190, 192-194, 196-197Venus Defiled
- Feature84-85, 94, 174-176, 178-179The Rich Girl
- Feature88-89, 153-155Urban Luau
- Feature95, 104, 184-186My Father and His Gangsters
- Pictorial96-101Kelly Burke, Miss June, 1966
- Feature108-109, 166-168, 170The Man and the Myth
- Feature109-110, 156, 158-160, 162-163The Career and the Cult
- Feature111, 172-174The Light of Darkness
- Feature113, 136, 138-141The Mystique of Moral Overkill
- Feature114-125, 180-182The Girls of Texas
- Feature129-132Get out of Town