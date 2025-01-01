Playboy Magazine
Vol. 13, no. 6 – June, 1966

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 66, 68, 70, 72-74
    Playboy Interview: Mike Nichols
  2. Feature76-78, 80, 128, 187-190, 192-194, 196-197
    Venus Defiled
  3. Feature84-85, 94, 174-176, 178-179
    The Rich Girl
  4. Feature88-89, 153-155
    Urban Luau
  5. Feature95, 104, 184-186
    My Father and His Gangsters
  6. Pictorial96-101
    Kelly Burke, Miss June, 1966
  7. Feature108-109, 166-168, 170
    The Man and the Myth
  8. Feature109-110, 156, 158-160, 162-163
    The Career and the Cult
  9. Feature111, 172-174
    The Light of Darkness
  10. Feature113, 136, 138-141
    The Mystique of Moral Overkill
  11. Feature114-125, 180-182
    The Girls of Texas
  12. Feature129-132
    Get out of Town
