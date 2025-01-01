Playboy Magazine
Vol. 13, no. 7 – July, 1966

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview45-46, 48, 50-52, 116, 118, 120
    Playboy Interview: Ralph Ginzburg
  2. Feature54-58, 60, 64, 121-122, 124-127, 129-130, 132-134
    On The Secret Service of His Majesty the Queen
  3. Fiction65, 159
    The Better Man
  4. Feature66-68, 78, 148-150, 152
    Slices of the Apple
  5. Feature69, 72, 154-156, 158
    Red China, The U.S.&The U.N.
  6. Pictorial73-77
    Sean Connery Strikes Again!
  7. Pictorial81-85
    Tish Howard, Miss July, 1966
  8. Feature89-90, 147-148
    Don't Laugh Unless It's Funny
  9. Pictorial91, 93-94
    In the Swim
  10. Feature97, 112, 160-161
    Gyps That Pass in the Night
  11. Pictorial98-104
    Ursula
  12. Feature113, 144-146
    The Alfresco Brunch
