Playboy Magazine
Vol. 13, no. 8 – August, 1966

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview47-49, 51-54, 56-60
    Playboy Interview: H. L. Hunt
  2. Feature62, 64, 72
    Hello, Charlie, Goodbye
  3. Pictorial66-70
    The French Fonda
  4. Feature73, 155-156
    The Manuscript of Doctor Arness
  5. Feature74, 128-129
    The Light Italian Hand
  6. Feature76-78, 94, 156-163, 166-170, 172-176
    On the Secret Service of His Majesty the Queen
  7. Feature79, 84, 135-137
    The Death of God
  8. Pictorial80-82
    Go Western, Young Man
  9. Pictorial87-91
    Susan Denberg, Miss August, 1966
  10. Feature95, 98, 138, 140-141
    My Father, His Father and Ben
  11. Pictorial100-102, 104-105, 107, 109-110, 114, 153-154
    The Bunnies of Dixie
  12. Feature118-119, 121-126, 147-152
    The History of Sex Cinema
The Playboy Masthead.
