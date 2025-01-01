Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 13, no. 9 – September, 1966

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview95, 97-98, 102, 104, 106, 108, 112, 114, 250-251, 254-256
    Playboy Interview: Timothy Leary
  2. Fiction116-118, 124, 244-246, 248-249
    Buddy-Buddy
  3. Pictorial120, 122
    Jocelyn Lane: Heiress Apparent
  4. Feature125, 148, 230-231
    Rendezvous
  5. Feature126-127, 200, 202, 205
    It's a Hotel! It's a Gymnasium! It's...Superspa!
  6. Fiction129, 224, 226
    The Gold of Troy
  7. Feature130-133, 222-223
    Motorcycle Scavenger Hunt
  8. Feature135, 138, 277-280, 282, 284-285
    The Cold Society
  9. Pictorial142-145
    Dianne Chandler, Miss September, 1966
  10. Feature150-152, 257-258, 260, 262-264, 266, 268-270
    Nor Any Drop to Drink
  11. Feature153-156, 232-234, 236-241, 243-244
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  12. Feature157, 220-222
    The Playboy Larder
  13. Feature159, 194
    All to Scale
  14. Pictorial160-166, 187-191
    Topless
  15. Feature172-173, 175-178, 206, 208, 211-216
    The History of Sex in Cinema
  16. Feature179, 181-182, 184, 227-228
    Back to Campus
The Playboy Masthead.
