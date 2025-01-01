Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 13, no. 10 – October, 1966

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-78, 82, 84, 86
    Playboy Interview: Mel Brooks
  2. Feature88, 90, 98, 218-219
    The Man in the Rorschach Shirt
  3. Pictorial92, 94, 97
    Ann-Margret as Art
  4. Fiction99, 108, 205
    A Woman for Titus
  5. Feature101-102, 122, 130, 220-224, 226-230
    Wiped Out!
  6. Feature109-110, 138, 214-217
    Let Joy Be Unconfined
  7. Pictorial111-113
    A Playboy Pad: Texas Retreat
  8. Feature115, 210-211
    Untitled
  9. Pictorial116-119
    Linda Moon, Miss October, 1966
  10. Pictorial123-129
    Playboy's Fall & Winter Fashion Forecast
  11. Feature131, 146, 220
    Like, Once Upon a Time...
  12. Feature147, 152, 206, 209-210
    First Aid for Freddie
  13. Feature150-151, 212-213
    Theatrical Fare
  14. Feature153, 198, 200, 202, 204
    Tropic of Cuba
  15. Feature154-155, 157-162, 164, 168, 170-171, 173, 176-180, 182-188, 194-195
    The History of Sex in Cinema
