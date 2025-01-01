Vol. 13, no. 11 – November, 1966
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview73-76, 78, 80, 82, 87-90, 92-94, 96, 98Playboy Interview: Norman Thomas
- Feature101-102, 104, 210, 212-214, 216The Ancient Company
- Feature105, 197-200A Most Miraculous Organ
- Feature106-108, 187-189The Ninth Upland Game Bird
- Feature109, 132, 219-220, 222-224, 227-231Daphne Bigelow and the Spine-Chilling Saga of the Snail-Encrusted Tin-Foil Noose
- Feature111, 118, 232-233How I Would Start Again Today
- Feature112-113, 115-116The Hallucinogenic Hotel Room
- Feature119, 201-204The Swimmers
- Feature123-124, 192-196The Sexual Freedom League
- Pictorial125-129Lisa Baker, Miss November, 1966
- Feature133-138, 140, 160, 234-237Skiing Europe
- Feature143, 156, 238-242, 244, 246-248, 250, 252-253The Supreme Court
- Pictorial145-153No Cover, No Minimum
- Feature162-168, 171-172, 174, 176-177, 179-185The History of Sex in Cinema