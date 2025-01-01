Playboy Magazine


Vol. 13, no. 12 – December, 1966

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview113-114, 116, 119-124, 126-134, 138
    Playboy Interview: Sammy Davis Jr.
  2. Feature140-144, 146, 158, 340-344, 346, 348-350, 352
    An Expensive Place to Die
  3. Feature147-150, 294, 296, 298-299
    Dialog in Black and White
  4. Feature152-154, 160, 327
    Accidentally Good
  5. Feature155, 300, 304, 306
    So Pretty and So Green
  6. Feature159, 355-356, 358-361
    My Favorite Sleuths
  7. Feature162, 165-174, 328, 330, 332-336, 338-340
    Playboy on the Town in London
  8. Feature175-176, 178
    The IBM and I
  9. Fiction179, 314-318
    The Truth about Orlik
  10. Feature180-182, 274
    Women as Angels
  11. Feature187, 200, 319-320
    God Bless the Gentile
  12. Pictorial188-191
    Sue Bernard, Miss December, 1966
  13. Feature194-196, 278, 280-282
    The Only Game in Town
  14. Feature198-199, 283-284
    The Incredible Shrinking Ferrari
  15. Feature205-206, 208, 353-354
    The 12-to-12 Party
  16. Feature209, 284-288
    The Big Spenders
  17. Feature210-211, 322, 324-326
    The Seven Coffins
  18. Pictorial217-218, 220-221, 223-224, 307-308, 311-313
    The Girls of Tahiti
  19. Fiction231
    Fantastic Trio
  20. Fiction232, 289
    Playback
  21. Fiction233, 290
    Lovemaking
  22. Feature235-236, 271-273
    Our Man at the Film Festivals
  23. Feature244-250, 252-254, 256-262, 264, 266-268, 270
    The History of Sex in Cinema
The Playboy Masthead.
