Playboy Magazine
Vol. 14, no. 1 – January, 1967

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-66, 69-72, 75-82, 84, 86
    Playboy Interview: Fidel Castro
  2. Feature88-92, 94, 260, 262-264, 266-267
    The Lost City of Mars
  3. Feature95-96, 212-217
    The Crisis in Man's Destiny
  4. Pictorial97, 99-108, 110, 132, 222-224, 227-232, 234
    The History of Sex in Cinema
  5. Feature111, 182, 200, 202-203
    George and Alfred
  6. Feature112, 114, 120, 235-239, 241-250
    An Expensive Place to Die
  7. Feature116-118, 221-222
    The Lore and Lure of Roulette
  8. Feature119, 195
    No, Mac, It Just Wouldn't Work
  9. Feature129, 255-256, 258-259
    Big Brother In America
  10. Feature131, 140, 206, 209-211
    Revolt in the Church
  11. Pictorial135-137
    Surrey Marshe, Miss January, 1967
  12. Pictorial141-149
    The Playmate as Fine Art
  13. Feature150, 204-205
    Conscience Versus Conformity
  14. Feature153, 160, 196-197
    Slaughter of the Innocents
  15. Feature157-159, 193-194
    Formal Approach
  16. Feature162, 251
    Bruce On
  17. Feature164-166, 253-254
    The Riddle
  18. Pictorial167, 169, 171-172, 174
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  19. Feature251
    Memoriam
