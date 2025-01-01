Vol. 14, no. 4 – April, 1967
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview59-60, 62, 64-68, 70, 72, 74, 76, 78, 166-169Playboy Interview: Arnold Toynbee
- Feature80-82, 84, 195-196While the Sun Shines
- Feature95, 98, 162-164Tax the Oil Companies
- Feature99, 186-188Guess Who Died?
- Feature100, 176-177Keeping Your Cool with Casseroles
- Feature103, 149Is Sex Un-American?
- Pictorial104-109Gwen Wong, Miss April, 1967
- Feature113, 175Loathe Thy Neighbor
- Feature114-116, 124, 191-192, 194Scut Farkas and the Murderous Mariah
- Pictorial117-118, 121-122Playmate Play-Off
- Feature125, 130, 132, 178, 180-182, 184Dyson On The Box
- Feature131Watch It!
- Feature133, 156-158, 161The Party
- Feature136-142, 196-198, 200-204, 206-208, 210-212The History of Sex in Cinema