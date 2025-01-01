Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 14, no. 4 – April, 1967

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-60, 62, 64-68, 70, 72, 74, 76, 78, 166-169
    Playboy Interview: Arnold Toynbee
  2. Feature80-82, 84, 195-196
    While the Sun Shines
  3. Feature95, 98, 162-164
    Tax the Oil Companies
  4. Feature99, 186-188
    Guess Who Died?
  5. Feature100, 176-177
    Keeping Your Cool with Casseroles
  6. Feature103, 149
    Is Sex Un-American?
  7. Pictorial104-109
    Gwen Wong, Miss April, 1967
  8. Feature113, 175
    Loathe Thy Neighbor
  9. Feature114-116, 124, 191-192, 194
    Scut Farkas and the Murderous Mariah
  10. Pictorial117-118, 121-122
    Playmate Play-Off
  11. Feature125, 130, 132, 178, 180-182, 184
    Dyson On The Box
  12. Feature131
    Watch It!
  13. Feature133, 156-158, 161
    The Party
  14. Feature136-142, 196-198, 200-204, 206-208, 210-212
    The History of Sex in Cinema
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.