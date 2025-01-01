Playboy Magazine
Vol. 14, no. 5 – May, 1967

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-66, 68, 70, 72, 74, 171-172, 174
    Playboy Interview: Woody Allen
  2. Fiction76-78, 84, 165-166
    Day of Good Fortune
  3. Pictorial80-83
    The Late Show
  4. Fiction85, 124, 142, 144
    The Sea Was Wet as Wet Could Be
  5. Feature86-88, 108, 188-190, 192, 194, 196
    My, How Fast They Learn
  6. Feature90-96, 158-160, 162-163
    The Grand Prix
  7. Feature97, 167-168
    Quarrel
  8. Feature99, 132, 154, 157-158
    Curbing America's Invisible Government: The CIA
  9. Pictorial100-105
    Anne Randall, Miss May, 1967
  10. Feature109-110, 182
    Through a Glass-Darkly
  11. Feature113-114, 183-186
    The Sonics Boom
  12. Pictorial116, 118, 120, 123
    Sylvan Sylva
  13. Feature125, 175-180
    Wise Child
  14. Feature126-128, 197-198, 200
    The Golden Age of Mobile Gastronomy
  15. Fiction135-136, 138, 140
    You May Well Wonder, Marty
The Playboy Masthead.
