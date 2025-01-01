Vol. 14, no. 6 – June, 1967
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature69-72, 74-78, 80-82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 160, 162, 164, 167-170, 172-173The Playboy Panel: Religion and the New Morality
- Feature95-98, 106, 220, 222, 224-228, 230-232The Wreck of The Ship John B.
- Pictorial100-101, 103-105007's Oriental Eyefuls
- Feature107, 203-206It's Not Far, but I Don't Know the Way
- Feature111-112, 134Business is Business
- Feature113, 130, 174-178Climate of Violence
- Feature114-116, 212-216Horse Sense
- Feature117-118, 207-211Pin Money
- Pictorial120-125Joey Gibson, Miss June, 1967
- Feature136-142, 144-146, 148, 189-192, 194, 197-200The History of Sex in Cinema
- Feature149, 182-183Peacock Dreams
- Feature153, 179-181Spit Roasting