Playboy Magazine
Vol. 14, no. 7 – July, 1967

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature45-46, 48, 133-135
    The Playboy Forum
  2. Interview49-52, 54, 56, 58, 60, 166-168
    Playboy Interview: Michael Caine
  3. Feature62-64, 156-158, 160-164
    A Horse's Head
  4. Feature67-68, 155
    Elegance Under the Stars
  5. Fiction69, 152-154
    Laughs, etc.
  6. Feature71-72, 76, 130-132
    Judaism and The Death of God
  7. Pictorial73-75
    The Wet Set
  8. Feature78-80, 118, 120, 122-123, 126, 128-129
    The Fuzz
  9. Feature81, 136-141
    Ukridge Starts a Bank Account
  10. Feature82-84, 144-148, 150
    A Little Chin Music, Professor
  11. Feature85, 142-143
    The Prisoner
  12. Pictorial87-91
    Heather Ryan, Miss July, 1967
  13. Pictorial98-101, 103-108, 110, 169-170, 172-174
    The Girls of Paris
  14. Feature111, 174-176
    Sure Things
  15. Feature112-114
    Surfing
The Playboy Masthead.
