Playboy Magazine
Vol. 14, no. 8 – August, 1967

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview43-50, 52, 54-60
    Playboy Interview: F. Lee Bailey
  2. Feature62-64, 66, 78, 170-172
    The Dispatcher
  3. Feature67-72, 138-139, 141
    The GT
  4. Pictorial74-76
    Make Room for Sherry
  5. Feature79, 82, 116
    The Man Who Wrote Letters to Presidents
  6. Feature85, 96, 151-152, 154-157
    The Underground Press
  7. Pictorial87, 89-91
    DeDe Lind, Miss August, 1967
  8. Feature94
    Mix Mastery
  9. Feature97, 131-134, 136-137
    Anson's Last Assignment
  10. Feature98-100, 104, 158, 160-164, 166-168
    A Horse's Head
  11. Feature102-103, 173-174
    Ice & Easy
  12. Fiction105-106, 142-145
    Room 312
  13. Pictorial109, 111-113, 142
    Lisa Baker, Playmate of the Year,1967
  14. Feature117-120, 122-130
    Playboy Plays the Commodities Market
