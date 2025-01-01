Playboy Magazine
Vol. 14, no. 10 – October, 1967

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 72, 74, 76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 164-171, 173-176, 178-180, 182-184, 186
    Playboy Interview: Jim Garrison
  2. Feature86-88, 90, 96, 201-204
    The Pop-Op Caper
  3. Pictorial91-94
    The Fox
  4. Fiction97
    Ripples
  5. Feature99-100, 160
    The English Hunt Breakfast
  6. Feature101-102, 120, 227-230
    The Crazy One
  7. Feature104, 152, 154, 156-158
    Computers: Their Built-In Limitations
  8. Feature105, 128, 220-222, 224-226
    Computers: Their Scope Today
  9. Pictorial113-117
    Regan Wilson, Miss October, 1967
  10. Pictorial121-127
    Playboy's Fall & Winter Fashion Forecast
  11. Feature129-134
    The 1968 Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll
  12. Feature135, 195-198, 200
    Would You Do It for a Penny?
  13. Feature136-139, 141, 143-144, 148, 206-214, 216, 218-219
    The New Wave Makers
The Playboy Masthead.
