Playboy Magazine
Vol. 14, no. 12 – December, 1967

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview111-112, 114, 116, 118, 120, 122-124, 284-286, 290
    Playboy Interview: Johnny Carson
  2. Feature126, 129-130, 132, 138, 310-312, 314, 316
    The Mannichon Solution
  3. Feature139-140, 154, 300-303
    A Good Cigar is a Smoke
  4. Feature141-144, 292, 294
    Far-Flung Fling
  5. Pictorial145-152
    Art Nouveau Erotica
  6. Feature155, 158, 306-309
    Resolving Our Vietnam Predicament
  7. Feature159-162, 295, 297-299
    The UFO Gap
  8. Feature163-164, 341-342
    Plums and Prunes
  9. Feature165, 304-306
    An Incident in the Park
  10. Feature166, 338, 340
    Juan Feldman
  11. Pictorial170-175
    Lynn Winchell, Miss December, 1967
  12. Feature178-179, 277-278, 280, 283-284
    The Criminal Mentality
  13. Pictorial180-183, 185-187
    The Wicked Dreams of Elke Sommer
  14. Feature188-191, 253-256, 265-267
    Reincarnation
  15. Feature194, 196, 236, 238, 240-241, 249-252
    The Return of the Smiling Wimpy Doll
  16. Feature198-199, 322-324, 326, 328
    The Lecture
  17. Feature200-202, 270-271
    The Bopper Brigade
  18. Feature203, 206, 272-273
    The Attack on the Right to Privacy
  19. Feature208-216, 317-318, 320
    The Bunnies of Hollywood
  20. Feature222-224, 329-330, 332-334, 336-337
    Dance with a Stranger
The Playboy Masthead.
