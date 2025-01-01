Playboy Magazine
Vol. 15, no. 1 – January, 1968

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview73-76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86-88
    Playboy Interview: Norman Mailer
  2. Feature91-92, 94, 96, 221, 223-226, 228
    The Yellow Room
  3. Feature97-98, 208-212
    God and the Hippies
  4. Feature99, 158, 198, 200, 202-203
    Welcome to the Monkey House
  5. Feature100-103, 215-216, 255
    Midnight Explosion and Breakfast in Bed
  6. Feature105-106, 256-257
    Death Warmed Over
  7. Pictorial109-110, 113-114, 116
    Encore for Stella
  8. Feature119, 206-207
    A Latin from Killarney
  9. Feature122-125, 130, 212-214
    When Earthman and Alien Meet
  10. Pictorial134-139
    Connie Kreski, Miss January, 1968
  11. Feature142, 144, 146, 244, 246, 248-251, 253-254
    The Old System
  12. Pictorial147-154
    The Vargas Girl from the Thirties to the Present
  13. Feature161-162, 241-242
    Saying No to the Yes Mentality
  14. Feature164-166, 258-260, 262-268
    The War of the Tabloids
  15. Feature167, 180, 270-271
    The Case for Lobbies
  16. Feature168-170, 232-234
    City of the Future
  17. Pictorial171, 173, 175, 177-178
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  18. Feature181, 183-184, 188, 216-218
    The New Girl
