Vol. 15, no. 1 – January, 1968
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview73-76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86-88Playboy Interview: Norman Mailer
- Feature91-92, 94, 96, 221, 223-226, 228The Yellow Room
- Feature97-98, 208-212God and the Hippies
- Feature99, 158, 198, 200, 202-203Welcome to the Monkey House
- Feature100-103, 215-216, 255Midnight Explosion and Breakfast in Bed
- Feature105-106, 256-257Death Warmed Over
- Pictorial109-110, 113-114, 116Encore for Stella
- Feature119, 206-207A Latin from Killarney
- Feature122-125, 130, 212-214When Earthman and Alien Meet
- Pictorial134-139Connie Kreski, Miss January, 1968
- Feature142, 144, 146, 244, 246, 248-251, 253-254The Old System
- Pictorial147-154The Vargas Girl from the Thirties to the Present
- Feature161-162, 241-242Saying No to the Yes Mentality
- Feature164-166, 258-260, 262-268The War of the Tabloids
- Feature167, 180, 270-271The Case for Lobbies
- Feature168-170, 232-234City of the Future
- Pictorial171, 173, 175, 177-178Playboy's Playmate Review
- Feature181, 183-184, 188, 216-218The New Girl