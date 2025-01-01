Playboy Magazine
Vol. 15, no. 2 – February, 1968

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-64, 66-68, 70-72, 74
    Playboy Interview: Jim Brown
  2. Fiction77-78, 132, 162-168, 175-176, 178
    A Pimp's Revenge
  3. Feature80-82, 193-196
    Lasers: The Light Fantastic
  4. Pictorial88-89
    At Ease in Town
  5. Feature91, 188-190, 192
    Lower the Voting Age
  6. Pictorial92-94
    The Lady in Blue
  7. Fiction96-98, 200-204
    The Hot Sauces of Magda
  8. Pictorial100-105
    Maharishi Mahesh, February, 1968
  9. Pictorial108-113, 116, 179-180
    Sporty and Special
  10. Feature117-120, 181
    Let Yourself Goo
  11. Pictorial125-129
    The Miss Nude Universe Contest
  12. Feature133, 182-184
    The Hat Act
  13. Feature134-140, 160-162
    Sights & Sounds Of '68
  14. Feature141-150, 152-155, 157-159
    Jazz & Pop '68
The Playboy Masthead.
