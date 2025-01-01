Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 15, no. 3 – March, 1968

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature54
    Forum Newsfront
  2. Interview59-61, 64, 66-70, 172-174, 176-182
    Playboy Interview: Truman Capote
  3. Feature72-74, 82, 130, 132-136, 138-140
    The Chronicle of the 656th
  4. Feature83, 86, 183-184, 186-190
    Cable from Mr. Menzies
  5. Pictorial84
    Right as Rain
  6. Feature88-90, 191-192
    The Origin of Everything
  7. Feature91, 106, 141, 143-145
    Open Letter to An American Liberal
  8. Pictorial96-101
    Beautiful in Any Language
  9. Pictorial104-105
    Handsome to Boot
  10. Feature107, 110, 112, 162-164, 166-171
    Beating Inflation: A Playboy Primer
  11. Feature109, 148-149
    The Age of Descent
  12. Feature113, 124, 150, 157, 159-162
    Spies on Campus
  13. Pictorial114-118, 120-122
    The Bizarre Beauties of "Barbarella"
The Playboy Masthead.
