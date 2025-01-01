Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 15, no. 4 – April, 1968

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview71-72, 74, 76, 78, 80, 164-166, 168, 171-172, 174, 176-178
    Playboy Interview: Charles Percy
  2. Fiction82-84, 104, 187-191
    The Reading of the Will
  3. Feature86, 88, 98, 179-180
    Tax and the Single Man
  4. Feature89-92, 95-96
    Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
  5. Feature105, 214-216
    A Snob's Guide to Culture
  6. Pictorial106-107, 109-111
    Gaye Rennie, Miss April, 1968
  7. Feature114-116, 126, 186
    Ruth, The Sun is Shining
  8. Feature117, 119-120, 184-185
    Liqueur Legerdemain
  9. Feature121, 158-160, 163
    How to Pick the Right Man
  10. Feature122-125
    The Playboy Horoscope
  11. Feature127, 134, 150, 153-155
    Bucking The Scientific Establishment
  12. Feature128-130, 192, 194, 196
    Turn Left at Mata Hari
  13. Feature131, 182-183
    Papa's Planet
  14. Feature135, 197
    Frozen Stiffs
  15. Feature138-144, 146, 148, 198-200, 202-204, 206-208, 210-213
    The History of Sex in Cinema
