Playboy Magazine
Vol. 15, no. 5 – May, 1968

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview71-72, 74, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 198, 200, 202-204, 206
    Playboy Interview: Masters and Johnson
  2. Feature89-90, 92, 224-225
    The Annex
  3. Pictorial93-95
    There Once was an Indian Maid
  4. Feature96-98, 208-209
    Henne Fire
  5. Feature99-104, 211-212, 214-216, 218, 220
    Indy--The Golden Brickyard
  6. Feature105, 226-228
    Ulysses at Cannes
  7. Feature109-110, 220-223
    There's One Born Every Second
  8. Feature111, 164, 166-167
    Never Press the Lapels
  9. Pictorial112-117
    Elizabeth Jordan, Miss May, 1968
  10. Feature120-122, 168, 170
    The Dead Astronaut
  11. Feature123-126, 128-130, 144, 175-176, 178, 180, 183-186, 189-197
    Playboy's Guide to a Continental Holiday
  12. Feature132-134, 154, 156-157, 159
    The Snooping Machine
  13. Pictorial136-137, 139-141, 210
    Angela Dorian, Playmate of the Year, 1968
  14. Feature147, 150, 152
    The Art of Composing a Meal
