Playboy Magazine
Vol. 15, no. 6 – June, 1968

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 150, 176-180, 183-186
    Playboy Interview: John Kenneth Galbraith
  2. Feature94-96, 98, 104
    Girl Getting Educated at Noon on Sunday
  3. Pictorial99-103
    Shore Things
  4. Feature105, 116, 202, 204, 206
    Ghost
  5. Feature110-112, 189-190, 192-193
    An Inquest on our Lakes and Rivers
  6. Feature117, 197-198, 200-201
    The Man from Not-Yet
  7. Pictorial118-123
    Britt Fredriksen, Miss June, 1968
  8. Feature126-128, 224
    Fare Play for Cocktail Parties
  9. Feature129, 160-162, 164, 166-167
    Second Genesis
  10. Feature130-132, 214, 216-218, 220, 222-223
    Gamma Gamma Gamma
  11. Feature134-146, 194-196
    The Girls of Scandinavia
  12. Feature152-154, 156, 158
    Hawaiian Aye!
