Vol. 15, no. 6 – June, 1968
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview77-78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 150, 176-180, 183-186Playboy Interview: John Kenneth Galbraith
- Feature94-96, 98, 104Girl Getting Educated at Noon on Sunday
- Pictorial99-103Shore Things
- Feature105, 116, 202, 204, 206Ghost
- Feature110-112, 189-190, 192-193An Inquest on our Lakes and Rivers
- Feature117, 197-198, 200-201The Man from Not-Yet
- Pictorial118-123Britt Fredriksen, Miss June, 1968
- Feature126-128, 224Fare Play for Cocktail Parties
- Feature129, 160-162, 164, 166-167Second Genesis
- Feature130-132, 214, 216-218, 220, 222-223Gamma Gamma Gamma
- Feature134-146, 194-196The Girls of Scandinavia
- Feature152-154, 156, 158Hawaiian Aye!