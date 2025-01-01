Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 15, no. 7 – July, 1968

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 64, 66-76
    Playboy Interview: Paul Newman
  2. Fiction78-80, 86, 164-165
    Playing Fields
  3. Pictorial82-84
    Cover Girl Uncovered
  4. Fiction88-90, 94, 148-151
    The Fully Automated Love Life of Henry Keanridge
  5. Feature95-96, 146-147
    My Country, far Right or Wrong
  6. Pictorial98-99, 101-103
    Melodye Prentiss, Miss July, 1968
  7. Feature106-108, 173-176, 178-180
    Ollie Hopnoodle's Haven of Bliss
  8. Feature109, 158, 160
    Star Billing for a Bit Player
  9. Feature110-112, 116, 152-153, 155-157
    For a New Order of Priorities at Home and Abroad
  10. Feature117, 199-200
    Must the Tedium be the Message?
  11. Fiction125-126, 170-172
    Masks
  12. Feature130-132, 134-142, 144, 181-188, 190-198
    The History of Sex in Cinema
The Playboy Masthead.
