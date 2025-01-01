Vol. 15, no. 8 – August, 1968
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature60-62, 72, 120, 122, 124-125The Young Man Who Read Brilliant Books
- Pictorial64-70Dream Cars
- Feature75, 82, 100, 161-164, 166-172The Gutsmut Game
- Feature76-81More Silverstein Among the Hippies
- Feature83, 92, 96, 146-149, 151-153Banking by the Numbers
- Pictorial84-89Gale Olson, Miss August, 1968
- Fiction97The Antine Bay Magenta
- Feature102-104, 154-158, 160Deep Thinkers
- Feature105-106, 130, 133Exploring a New City
- Feature107, 126-128, 130The Trouble with Machines
- Pictorial118-119Wet & Wild