Playboy Magazine
Vol. 15, no. 8 – August, 1968

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature60-62, 72, 120, 122, 124-125
    The Young Man Who Read Brilliant Books
  2. Pictorial64-70
    Dream Cars
  3. Feature75, 82, 100, 161-164, 166-172
    The Gutsmut Game
  4. Feature76-81
    More Silverstein Among the Hippies
  5. Feature83, 92, 96, 146-149, 151-153
    Banking by the Numbers
  6. Pictorial84-89
    Gale Olson, Miss August, 1968
  7. Fiction97
    The Antine Bay Magenta
  8. Feature102-104, 154-158, 160
    Deep Thinkers
  9. Feature105-106, 130, 133
    Exploring a New City
  10. Feature107, 126-128, 130
    The Trouble with Machines
  11. Pictorial118-119
    Wet & Wild
