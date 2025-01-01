Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 15, no. 9 – September, 1968

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview87-88, 90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 158, 180, 182-184, 186, 190, 192, 195
    Playboy Interview: Stanley Kubrick
  2. Feature100-102, 104, 108, 217-218
    Fortitude
  3. Pictorial105-106
    Student Body
  4. Pictorial110-111
    Gallic Urbanity
  5. Feature113-116, 124, 196, 198, 200, 203-204, 206, 208
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  6. Feature117, 120, 209, 212-213
    Here Comes John Henry
  7. Pictorial127-128, 130-131
    Dru Hart, Miss September, 1968
  8. Feature135-136, 214-216
    Sea it Now
  9. Feature137, 142, 254-256
    The Day the Flowers Came
  10. Feature143, 154, 218-219
    The Educated Executive
  11. Pictorial144, 146, 148, 151-152
    The Girls of 'Funny Girl'
  12. Feature155, 170, 228, 230, 232, 234, 236, 238, 240, 242, 244, 246-248, 250, 252
    The War on Dissent
  13. Feature159-164, 257
    Back to Campus
  14. Feature165-166
    It
  15. Feature171, 173-174, 178-179
    Up Tight
