Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 15, no. 10 – October, 1968

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview75-76, 78, 82, 84, 86, 196, 198-202, 204-206, 208, 210-212, 215-222, 224
    Playboy Interview: Ralph Nader
  2. Feature89-90, 92, 100, 187-188, 190, 193-195
    Rite of Love
  3. Feature101, 184-185
    The Perilous Plight of Sir George, Kandron the Dragon and the Twenty Delectable Virgins
  4. Feature102-104, 110
    Eggspo '68
  5. Fiction105-106, 186
    Mr. Swift and his Remarkable Thing
  6. Pictorial107-108
    TV'S First Nude
  7. Fiction111, 140, 170-174, 176
    The Dentist's Wife
  8. Feature112-114, 142, 236-238
    My Music, My Life
  9. Pictorial116-121
    Majken Haugedal, Miss October, 1968
  10. Fiction124-126, 148, 176-178
    Shall We Go Under the Ice Together?
  11. Feature141, 179
    Alvarez
  12. Pictorial143-147
    The Reel McNair
