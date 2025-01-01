Vol. 15, no. 10 – October, 1968
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview75-76, 78, 82, 84, 86, 196, 198-202, 204-206, 208, 210-212, 215-222, 224Playboy Interview: Ralph Nader
- Feature89-90, 92, 100, 187-188, 190, 193-195Rite of Love
- Feature101, 184-185The Perilous Plight of Sir George, Kandron the Dragon and the Twenty Delectable Virgins
- Feature102-104, 110Eggspo '68
- Fiction105-106, 186Mr. Swift and his Remarkable Thing
- Pictorial107-108TV'S First Nude
- Fiction111, 140, 170-174, 176The Dentist's Wife
- Feature112-114, 142, 236-238My Music, My Life
- Pictorial116-121Majken Haugedal, Miss October, 1968
- Fiction124-126, 148, 176-178Shall We Go Under the Ice Together?
- Feature141, 179Alvarez
- Pictorial143-147The Reel McNair