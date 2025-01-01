Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 15, no. 12 – December, 1968

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature112-114, 116, 248-250, 252, 254-256, 258, 261-262
    Another Way of Dying
  2. Feature118-121, 124, 293-294
    The Mind Of The Machine
  3. Feature125, 296, 298
    Dark Eye
  4. Feature126, 128, 130, 132, 146, 240-241
    Snow Ball
  5. Feature133-136, 245
    The Reversal of the Overheated Image
  6. Feature138-141
    On Creativity
  7. Fiction143
    Big Daddy Says Yes, Big Daddy Says No
  8. Pictorial147-153
    Omar Acts up
  9. Feature157, 278-283
    Pacifism in America
  10. Pictorial159-160, 162-163
    Cynthia Myers, Miss December, 1968
  11. Feature166-168, 246-247
    The Madhouse of Change
  12. Feature169, 290, 292
    In Defense of Indolence
  13. Pictorial172-173, 175-176, 179-180, 182, 184, 186, 284-287
    The Girls Of The Orient
  14. Feature187, 301-302, 304-308, 310
    The Circumcision of James Buttonwood
  15. Feature189-190, 195-196, 208, 224, 236-237, 244
    Roman Quartet
  16. Feature197-198, 200, 263-264, 268
    My Papa, Papa
  17. Pictorial201-202, 204-206, 294-295
    Erotica
  18. Feature210-211, 214, 230, 232-233, 235-236
    Wealth Versus Money
  19. Feature225, 270, 272-273, 275-277
    Academic Irresponsibility
  20. Feature229, 299-300
    Sardinia: Italy's Alabaster Isle
