Vol. 16, no. 1 – January, 1969
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview69-70, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92Playboy Interview: Lee Marvin
- Feature94, 96-97, 99-100, 102, 254-255Incident in the Streets of the City
- Feature107-108, 134, 235Civil Liberties: The Crucial Issue
- Feature109-110, 118, 150, 256The Talking Trees
- Pictorial111-112, 114-116, 234Zap-In
- Pictorial119-133The Twelve Months of Love
- Feature135-136, 140, 142, 232-233Playboy Polls the Prophets
- Feature152-153, 164, 267The Lost Art of Domestic Service
- Pictorial155-159Leslie Bianchini, Miss January, 1969
- Feature166-168, 220, 222, 224-226, 229-231Another Way of Dying
- Feature169-170, 172, 174-178, 180, 184, 276-280, 282, 285-293The History of Sex in Cinema
- Feature187, 206, 243-244, 249-250, 252A Testament of Hope
- Feature188, 190, 268, 270-272, 274-275R.F.K., The Statesman
- Feature191, 196, 214, 236-242Ermyntrude and Esmeralda
- Pictorial197, 199, 201, 203-204Playboy's Playmate Review
- Feature207-208, 253The Schematic Man
- Pictorial216-219Playboy after Dark