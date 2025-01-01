Playboy Magazine
Vol. 16, no. 1 – January, 1969

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92
    Playboy Interview: Lee Marvin
  2. Feature94, 96-97, 99-100, 102, 254-255
    Incident in the Streets of the City
  3. Feature107-108, 134, 235
    Civil Liberties: The Crucial Issue
  4. Feature109-110, 118, 150, 256
    The Talking Trees
  5. Pictorial111-112, 114-116, 234
    Zap-In
  6. Pictorial119-133
    The Twelve Months of Love
  7. Feature135-136, 140, 142, 232-233
    Playboy Polls the Prophets
  8. Feature152-153, 164, 267
    The Lost Art of Domestic Service
  9. Pictorial155-159
    Leslie Bianchini, Miss January, 1969
  10. Feature166-168, 220, 222, 224-226, 229-231
    Another Way of Dying
  11. Feature169-170, 172, 174-178, 180, 184, 276-280, 282, 285-293
    The History of Sex in Cinema
  12. Feature187, 206, 243-244, 249-250, 252
    A Testament of Hope
  13. Feature188, 190, 268, 270-272, 274-275
    R.F.K., The Statesman
  14. Feature191, 196, 214, 236-242
    Ermyntrude and Esmeralda
  15. Pictorial197, 199, 201, 203-204
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  16. Feature207-208, 253
    The Schematic Man
  17. Pictorial216-219
    Playboy after Dark
