Vol. 16, no. 2 – February, 1969
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview65-66, 68-70, 72, 80, 82-84, 86Playboy Interview: Mort Sahl
- Feature87-90, 92, 98, 226-230, 232-236, 238-241Whispers in Bedlam
- Feature100-102, 106, 218-219, 222-224, 226The Intellectual as a Political Force
- Feature107, 196-197Midnight Snack
- Feature108-109, 112, 128, 198, 200, 205-206The Orient Express
- Pictorial113-118, 212-214Sights & Sounds of '69
- Pictorial121-125Lorrie Menconi, Miss February, 1969
- Feature129-138, 140, 164-168, 170, 177Jazz & Pop '69
- Feature141, 180-182The Myth of the Organization Man
- Pictorial142-144, 146, 148-149A Toast to Tiffin
- Feature150-152, 158, 183-185, 187-192, 194-195Another Way of Dying
- Feature159, 207-212On His Way to Epley's Bike Shop Charley Meets a Girl with Twelve Dogs
- Feature160-162, 216-217Soul Satisfying