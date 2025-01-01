Playboy Magazine
Vol. 16, no. 3 – March, 1969

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature88-90, 169-174, 176-177
    The Unfinished Soldiers
  2. Feature92, 94, 227-229
    Americans and the Gun
  3. Pictorial95, 97
    Flicker Flicka
  4. Feature98, 100, 161-164, 166-167
    Cultsville U.S.A.
  5. Feature102, 104, 106, 234-236
    Rome with a View
  6. Feature107-108, 112, 178
    Next-The Planets
  7. Feature114-116, 188, 197-201
    The Death of Politics
  8. Feature117, 179-180, 182, 184-187
    Yes It's Me and I'm Late Again
  9. Pictorial119-123
    Kathy McDonald, Miss March, 1969
  10. Feature126-128, 203-204, 206-208, 210, 212-214, 219
    Elysian Fields
  11. Feature129, 237-240
    A Man's Home is His Castle ...
  12. Feature130-132, 158, 160
    Auction Action
  13. Fiction134-136, 220-222, 224-226
    Death's Door
  14. Feature137-138, 202
    Somebody Goofed
  15. Pictorial140-141, 143-145, 147-148
    "Can Hieronymus Merkin Ever Forget Mercy Humppe and Find True Happiness?"
  16. Feature152-153, 230-232
    Hot Dutch Treat
