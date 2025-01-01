Vol. 16, no. 3 – March, 1969
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature88-90, 169-174, 176-177The Unfinished Soldiers
- Feature92, 94, 227-229Americans and the Gun
- Pictorial95, 97Flicker Flicka
- Feature98, 100, 161-164, 166-167Cultsville U.S.A.
- Feature102, 104, 106, 234-236Rome with a View
- Feature107-108, 112, 178Next-The Planets
- Feature114-116, 188, 197-201The Death of Politics
- Feature117, 179-180, 182, 184-187Yes It's Me and I'm Late Again
- Pictorial119-123Kathy McDonald, Miss March, 1969
- Feature126-128, 203-204, 206-208, 210, 212-214, 219Elysian Fields
- Feature129, 237-240A Man's Home is His Castle ...
- Feature130-132, 158, 160Auction Action
- Fiction134-136, 220-222, 224-226Death's Door
- Feature137-138, 202Somebody Goofed
- Pictorial140-141, 143-145, 147-148"Can Hieronymus Merkin Ever Forget Mercy Humppe and Find True Happiness?"
- Feature152-153, 230-232Hot Dutch Treat