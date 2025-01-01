Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 16, no. 4 – April, 1969

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview99-100, 102-104, 106, 108, 110, 268-270, 272, 274, 276
    Playboy Interview: Allen Ginsberg
  2. Feature112, 114-116, 118, 122, 277-278, 280, 282, 284, 286, 288
    Ada
  3. Pictorial119-121
    Volatile Vanessa
  4. Feature127, 164, 290-293
    Playing For Keeps
  5. Feature128, 134, 190, 192
    Playing for Fun
  6. Feature129-130, 258, 264-266
    Playing for the Upper Hand
  7. Pictorial131-133
    The Light Touch
  8. Feature135-136, 138, 224, 226, 228, 231-232
    I cut out her Heart & Stomped on it!
  9. Pictorial139-141
    The Language of Legs
  10. Feature145, 154, 199
    Master of the ball Hawks
  11. Pictorial146-151
    Comely Camper
  12. Pictorial155, 157-158, 161, 163
    Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
  13. Feature165-166, 236, 238, 243-246, 252, 254-256
    The Swingers
  14. Pictorial170, 172, 174, 176
    Bébé Bares All
  15. Feature181, 214-216, 218
    Prey
  16. Feature182-184, 188
    Chili Weather
