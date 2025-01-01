Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 16, no. 5 – May, 1969

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview75-76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 170, 172, 175
    Playboy Interview: Bill Cosby
  2. Feature93-94, 210-214, 216, 218
    The Thousand-Dollar Cup of Crazy German Coffee
  3. Feature96-102, 110, 201-206, 208
    Classic-Car Collecting
  4. Feature105-106, 116, 200
    The Baiting Society
  5. Feature117, 156, 178-182
    Berry-Smashing Day at the C&L
  6. Feature118-120, 220, 222, 224-226, 228, 230, 232, 234
    The Immortalist
  7. Pictorial122-124, 126-127
    Sally Shelfield, Miss May, 1969
  8. Feature133, 247-248
    Captivatingly Clear
  9. Pictorial134-136, 139-140, 142, 144, 148, 208-209
    The Lake Geneva Playboy Club-Hotel
  10. Feature146-147, 235-236
    The Chimeras
  11. Pictorial150, 152-154
    Camille Turns On
  12. Feature157, 160, 194-196, 199
    The Arbitrator
