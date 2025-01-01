Vol. 16, no. 6 – June, 1969
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview91-94, 96, 98, 100, 104, 106-107, 110, 250Playboy Interview: Gore Vidal
- Feature112, 114, 124, 126, 253Downwind from Gettysburg
- Feature116, 118, 158, 254, 256, 258-260, 262, 264, 266, 268, 270, 272, 274, 276The Paramilitary Right
- Pictorial119-123De Sade
- Feature127-128, 136, 230-232The Grand Hotels
- Feature137, 140, 214, 216, 218, 220, 223The American Novel Made Us
- Feature141, 228, 230I Do Not Like Thee, Dr. Feldman
- Pictorial142-147Helena Antonaccio, Miss June, 1969
- Feature150-152, 226-227Paella y Sangria
- Feature153-154, 162, 188, 190, 192-193The Risk Takers
- Fiction155-156, 212-213Gemini
- Feature163-164, 176, 198-206, 208-210Playboy's Guide to Mutual Funds
- Feature165-166, 224-225A Life in the Day Of
- Pictorial169-172, 175, 212Connie Kreski, Playmate of the Year, 1968
- Feature177, 180, 232-238, 242, 245-248Wanda Hickey's Night of Golden Memories