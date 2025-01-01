Playboy Magazine
Vol. 16, no. 6 – June, 1969

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview91-94, 96, 98, 100, 104, 106-107, 110, 250
    Playboy Interview: Gore Vidal
  2. Feature112, 114, 124, 126, 253
    Downwind from Gettysburg
  3. Feature116, 118, 158, 254, 256, 258-260, 262, 264, 266, 268, 270, 272, 274, 276
    The Paramilitary Right
  4. Pictorial119-123
    De Sade
  5. Feature127-128, 136, 230-232
    The Grand Hotels
  6. Feature137, 140, 214, 216, 218, 220, 223
    The American Novel Made Us
  7. Feature141, 228, 230
    I Do Not Like Thee, Dr. Feldman
  8. Pictorial142-147
    Helena Antonaccio, Miss June, 1969
  9. Feature150-152, 226-227
    Paella y Sangria
  10. Feature153-154, 162, 188, 190, 192-193
    The Risk Takers
  11. Fiction155-156, 212-213
    Gemini
  12. Feature163-164, 176, 198-206, 208-210
    Playboy's Guide to Mutual Funds
  13. Feature165-166, 224-225
    A Life in the Day Of
  14. Pictorial169-172, 175, 212
    Connie Kreski, Playmate of the Year, 1968
  15. Feature177, 180, 232-238, 242, 245-248
    Wanda Hickey's Night of Golden Memories
