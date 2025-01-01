Vol. 16, no. 7 – July, 1969
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview63-64, 66-70, 72-73, 76, 161-164Playboy Interview: Rod Steiger
- Fiction79-80, 92, 192-196, 200-202Beginnings
- Feature82-83, 86, 202-206, 208-210Letting Go
- Feature93-94, 98, 190-191Wenceslas and the Russian Bear
- Feature99, 102, 211The Myth of a Balanced Federal Budget
- Feature100-101, 157The Outs and Ins of Sunmanship
- Feature103-104, 158-159The Executive Stiletto
- Feature107, 142, 166-167, 169-173, 175-181Somebody Owes Me Money
- Pictorial108-113Nancy McNeil, Miss July, 1969
- Feature116-117, 134, 147-148, 150Slaves or Master?
- Feature120-126, 128, 212-214, 216-217Sand Blast!
- Feature129-130, 155-156A Breath of Lucifer
- Feature143, 182, 184-188The Public Be Dammed