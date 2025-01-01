Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 16, no. 8 – August, 1969

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-58, 60-62, 64, 66, 71, 74, 76-78
    Playboy Interview: Ramsey Clark
  2. Feature81-82, 94, 180-182
    Quick Hop
  3. Feature84-85, 90, 204-206, 208
    The Global Crunch
  4. Pictorial86-87, 89
    Sweet Paula
  5. Feature95-96, 148, 168-170
    Gold
  6. Feature98-100, 157-158, 162
    The Fire Fighters
  7. Feature101, 108, 171-174
    Grand Guignol on the Grand Canal
  8. Feature102-103, 155-156
    Cooling It by the Numbers
  9. Feature109, 150-153
    Can You Feel Anything When I Do This?
  10. Pictorial110-115
    Debbie Hooper, Miss August, 1969
  11. Feature119, 132, 209-212, 214-216, 218, 220-224
    Somebody Owes Me Money
  12. Feature120-124, 196, 198-200
    Living Theater: The Becks and Their Shock Troupe
  13. Feature128-130, 202-203
    Yugoslavia
  14. Feature133-134, 176-179
    Custer Died for Your Sins
  15. Feature136-142, 163-166
    The Bunnies of Detroit
  16. Feature144-145, 183-195
    St. Thomas & The Dragon
