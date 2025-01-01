Playboy Magazine


Vol. 16, no. 9 – September, 1969

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature91-94, 96, 98, 100, 102, 104, 107-110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 233-238, 241-244, 249
    The Playboy Panel: Student Revolt
  2. Fiction120-122, 250, 254-260
    I am Dying, Egypt, Dying
  3. Feature125-126, 202-204, 207, 210, 212, 214, 216, 218
    Status and Superstatus in the Human Zoo
  4. Feature127-132, 272, 274-275
    Vroom at the Top
  5. Feature135-136, 142, 278, 280, 282
    What's a Warhol?
  6. Pictorial138-140
    37"-22"-37" Meets 50"-47"-50"
  7. Feature143-144, 260-264
    How not to Elect a President
  8. Feature149-150, 301
    Table Steaks
  9. Feature151-153, 284-286, 288, 290, 292, 294, 296, 298, 300
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  10. Pictorial154-159
    Shay Knuth, Miss September, 1969
  11. Fiction162, 164, 264-265
    The Dannold Cheque
  12. Feature165-169, 172, 276
    Back to Campus
  13. Fiction173-174, 176
    The Shameless Shiksa
  14. Feature178-179, 192, 302-303, 306-310, 312
    County Fair!
  15. Feature180-188, 225-229, 232
    The Girls of Australia
  16. Feature196, 198, 220, 223-224
    Close-Up: 5 Schools
  17. Feature199-200, 202
    The Passaic Affair
The Playboy Masthead.
