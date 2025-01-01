Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 16, no. 10 – October, 1969

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview103-104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 120, 217-218, 226-228, 230
    Playboy Interview: Rowan and Martin
  2. Feature122-124, 280, 282, 284, 286, 288, 290, 292, 294, 296, 298-300, 302, 304
    The Truth
  3. Feature127-128, 136, 192-194, 196, 198
    Crisis in Psychoanalysis
  4. Pictorial129-133
    War Games
  5. Feature137-138, 305-307
    On the Way to the Poorhouse
  6. Feature140-142, 160, 210, 212, 214-216
    Alice and Ray and Yesterday's Flowers
  7. Feature143, 150, 256-257
    Revelations
  8. Feature146-149, 204
    A Playboy Pad: New Haven Haven
  9. Feature151, 172, 240, 242, 244, 246, 251-254
    Pot: A Rational Approach
  10. Pictorial152-157
    Jean Bell, Miss October, 1969
  11. Feature161-162, 200, 202
    Baseball Joe in the World Series
  12. Feature163-171
    Playboy's Fall & Winter Fashion Forecast
  13. Feature173-178
    The 1970 Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll
  14. Feature181-182, 207
    The Princely Pâté
  15. Feature183, 258, 263-266, 268-270
    Experts and Expertise
  16. Feature184-186, 188, 278-279
    Oh! Calcutta!
