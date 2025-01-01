Playboy Magazine
Vol. 16, no. 11 – November, 1969

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview95-96, 98, 100, 102, 104, 106, 108-110, 114, 116, 118, 120, 122, 196, 306-308
    Playboy Interview: Jesse Jackson
  2. Feature124-126, 200, 202, 204, 207-208, 210-211, 214-216
    Crook's Tour
  3. Feature128, 136, 262-265
    The House
  4. Feature129-130, 283-285
    The Senate
  5. Pictorial131-135
    Mother Goosed
  6. Feature138-139, 142, 228-230, 232, 234-236, 238
    Nine Lives
  7. Feature141, 218-221
    Coffee Soiree
  8. Feature143-144, 152, 222-224, 226, 228
    Alternatives to Analysis
  9. Feature145, 147, 251-252, 255-256
    Skiing New England
  10. Feature153, 241-242, 244, 246, 248, 250
    What Is All This
  11. Pictorial154-159
    Claudia Jennings, Miss November, 1969
  12. Feature162-169, 309-312
    The Playboy Cars-1970
  13. Feature170-172, 257-261
    Head Stone
  14. Feature173-174, 192, 286, 288-292
    How I Revolutionized the Game of Football
  15. Feature176-188, 266-270, 280-282
    Sex in Cinema 1969
  16. Feature197, 294, 296-298, 300, 302-305
    You Are What You Write
