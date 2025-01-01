Playboy Magazine
Vol. 16, no. 12 – December, 1969

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview115-116, 118, 120, 122, 124, 126, 128, 130, 132, 134, 136, 140
    Playboy Interview: Joe Namath
  2. Feature142, 144, 146, 307-310, 312, 322, 324, 335-336
    The Flashlight
  3. Feature149-150, 296, 299-300
    Genius
  4. Pictorial151-154
    Homage to Toulouse-Lautrec
  5. Feature155, 164, 301-302
    Two Paths to the Top
  6. Pictorial156-163
    The Girls of Hair
  7. Feature166-168, 172, 379-380, 382, 384-387
    Crook's Tour
  8. Feature169, 180, 264, 266-267, 269
    Hunger in America
  9. Feature173, 250, 272-274, 276-278
    Cross the Border, Close the Gap
  10. Feature174-176, 368-369
    The Mini-Gala
  11. Feature181, 184, 342, 344-346
    Cordle to Onion to Carrot
  12. Feature187-190, 361-362, 364
    Carnival in Rio
  13. Pictorial192-197
    Gloria Root, Miss December, 1969
  14. Feature200-202, 388
    Love, Dad
  15. Feature215-217, 224, 374-376, 378
    The Great Crooners
  16. Feature225, 337-338, 340-341
    Sugar and Clay
  17. Pictorial226-228, 230-240, 279-280, 282-284, 286
    Sex Stars of 1969
  18. Feature241-244, 246, 346-348, 350, 358, 360
    Episode and Postscript
  19. Feature245, 288, 291-292, 294
    Murder in the Kitchen
  20. Pictorial251-256, 258, 260, 262
    The Harold Robbins Co.
