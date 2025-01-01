Playboy Magazine
Vol. 17, no. 1 – January, 1970

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90-92
    Playboy Interview: Raquel Welch
  2. Feature94, 96-98, 102, 244-248, 250-251
    Thomas in Elysium
  3. Feature103-104, 126, 244
    A Recluse and His Guest
  4. Feature107, 116, 118, 268, 270-271, 273
    The Americanization of Vietnam
  5. Pictorial108-115, 240-243
    Roman Revel
  6. Feature119, 124, 238-239
    For Christ's Sake
  7. Feature120-123
    European Fashion Dateline
  8. Feature128, 134, 266-267
    Reconciling the Generations
  9. Feature129, 252-253
    Sharing the Wealth
  10. Feature130, 154
    Uniting the Races
  11. Feature131-132, 142, 282-283
    Forging a Left-Right Coalition
  12. Fiction144-145, 162, 224, 226, 228, 230-231
    Crook's Tour
  13. Pictorial146-151
    Jill Taylor, Miss January, 1970
  14. Feature155-157, 159-161, 233-235
    Playboy Plans a Duplex Penthouse
  15. Feature163-164, 257
    Points of Rebellion
  16. Pictorial165-167
    "Beauty Trap" Beauty
  17. Feature169-176, 216, 259-261
    The Past as Future: A Nonlinear Probe
  18. Fiction177, 190, 276-277
    The Mourner
  19. Pictorial181, 183, 185, 187-188
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  20. Feature193-194, 274-276
    Our Besieged Bill of Rights
  21. Pictorial195-202
    Vargas Revisited
  22. Feature205-207, 210, 278-282
    Man at His Leisure
  23. Feature214-215
    Playboy's Annual Writing Awards
