Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 17, no. 2 – February, 1970

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature55-58, 60-62, 64, 66-68, 70-72, 74, 76, 200-201
    Playboy Panel: the Drug Revolution
  2. Feature78-80, 88, 160, 162-163, 165-167, 170, 172
    The Land of a Million Elephants
  3. Feature82-84, 186-187
    George Washington's Expense Account
  4. Pictorial85-87
    Bibi & Barbara
  5. Fiction89, 92, 198
    The Rebirth of Yost
  6. Feature96, 99-100, 202-204, 206, 208
    Future Shock
  7. Feature101-110, 189-192
    Playboy's Weekend Houseyacht Party
  8. Fiction111, 193-196
    The Boss's Son
  9. Pictorial112-117
    Linda Forsythe, Miss February, 1970
  10. Feature120-122, 214, 216-218, 220-222, 224-228
    Justice Military Style
  11. Feature132-134, 197
    Audio Exotica
  12. Feature135-136, 150, 198-199
    Skiing the Psychological Alps
  13. Feature138-147
    How Other Magazines Would Photograph a Playmate
  14. Feature151-159, 177-179, 182-185
    Jazz & Pop '70
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.