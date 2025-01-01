Playboy Magazine


Vol. 17, no. 3 – March, 1970

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92
    Playboy Interview: Ray Charles
  2. Feature94-96, 112, 207-208, 210-212, 214, 219-220
    Rudolph in Moneyland
  3. Feature99-100, 106, 182-183
    Coping With Future Shock
  4. Pictorial101-102, 105
    The Girls of "Julius Caesar"
  5. Feature108-110, 206
    The Basic Urban Wardrobe
  6. Feature113-114, 162, 188, 190-192
    Swinging on the Stars
  7. Feature115, 117-118, 120, 174, 177-178
    Vegas and Tahoe: Nonstop Superesorts
  8. Feature122-123, 134, 222-226, 231-236
    The Land of a Million Elephants
  9. Pictorial124-125, 127-129
    Christine Koren, Miss March, 1970
  10. Feature135, 138, 237-238, 240-244, 246-248, 250-252
    Playboy Plays the Stock Market
  11. Feature139, 202-204
    The Same to You Doubled
  12. Feature143, 148, 193-194, 196, 198-201
    Revolution
  13. Feature144, 146, 184-187
    Counter-Revolution
  14. Fiction147
    The Convert
  15. Pictorial149-150, 155-156
    Barbi Doll
  16. Feature158, 179-181
    Hash Freak-Out
  17. Feature163-164, 221-222
    Lincoln's Doctor's Sons Dog
  18. Feature165-170, 172
    Bunny of the Year
The Playboy Masthead.
