Playboy Magazine
Vol. 17, no. 4 – April, 1970

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview71-72, 74, 76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 160, 248-250, 252
    Playboy Interview: Dr. Mary Calderone
  2. Feature88, 90-92, 204
    Black Shylock
  3. Feature94-96, 106, 203
    Our Mortgaged Future
  4. Feature97-98, 102, 192-196
    For a Moderate Majority
  5. Pictorial99-100
    Bunny Myra: She's Entitled
  6. Feature107, 232, 234
    Dear Old Friend
  7. Feature108-110, 112, 122, 199-200
    Furry's Blues
  8. Pictorial124-129
    Barbara Hillary, Miss April, 1970
  9. Feature132-134, 136, 138, 198
    The Bilingual Pleasures of Montreal
  10. Feature140, 142, 164, 205, 208, 211-212, 214, 217-220, 228, 230
    The Land of A Million Elephants
  11. Feature144-145, 147-154, 156, 166, 240-242
    The Girls of Israel
  12. Feature157, 243-244, 246-247
    Dr. Otto Matic, I Presume
  13. Pictorial161-163, 248
    Class with Glass
  14. Feature167-168, 234-236, 238
    The Great Campus Manhunt
The Playboy Masthead.
