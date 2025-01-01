Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 17, no. 5 – May, 1970

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview83-84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 94, 96, 186-188, 193-194, 196, 198, 201
    Playboy Interview: William F. Buckley, Jr.
  2. Feature98-100, 120, 122, 202-204, 207
    Zoya
  3. Feature103-104, 110, 112, 210-212, 214, 219-221
    Up Against the Wall, Male Chauvinist Pig!
  4. Feature105-109
    A Playboy Pad: Swinging in Suburbia
  5. Feature113-119, 222
    Satyricon
  6. Feature123, 126, 136, 208
    Love Letters
  7. Pictorial128-129, 131-133
    Born Free
  8. Feature137-138, 246
    The Clay's the Thing
  9. Feature139, 222-225
    Good Dreams, Bad Dreams
  10. Feature140, 226, 228-230, 232-234, 236, 238, 240
    The War Machine
  11. Feature141-142, 242-244
    The Peace Department
  12. Pictorial143-144, 146
    Bent on Stardom
  13. Feature148-150, 178-179, 181-185
    The New Urban Car
  14. Feature151-152, 154, 209-210
    The Blasphemer
  15. Feature155, 157, 159-160, 162, 251-252, 254-256
    Bedsprings Eternal
  16. Feature167-168, 170, 172, 174, 176, 178
    Ghosts!
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.